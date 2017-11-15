Annual Locust Creek cleanup day touted as “Success”

On Saturday, November 4th over 20 volunteers centered their clean-up activities on the Village of Pollock Missouri, which will stand at the headwaters of the East Locust Creek Reservoir.

Volunteers spent four hours removing trash and debris from Water Commission property and surrounding areas that drain into the East Locust Creek Reservoir. The event was co-sponsored by the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission, the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Members of the Lake Project Team were on-hand to answer questions about the new reservoir. In addition, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) set up a display about the importance of good source water protection. MDNR and the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have been quite helpful in supporting clean-up efforts at the East Locust Creek Reservoir, with EPA providing over $1 million in rural Brownfields clean-up funds, one of the largest of expenditures in the nation for rural clean-up.

Rick Gardner, Chairman of the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission, and one of the volunteers and sponsors, stated; “This annual event has become a tradition for the Commission and I think it is important to allow the community to participate in supporting the construction of this desperately needed water supply. We are grateful for the help of Phyllis Blondefield and the Village of Pollock for their leadership and assistance this year.”

A number of area businesses made donations to the clean-up for the lunch that was provided after the clean-up event including Smithfield, Pepsi Cola of Chillicothe and Brookfield Wal-Mart.

Like this: Like Loading...