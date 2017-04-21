Annual Guns-N-Hoses charity basketball game tips off Saturday night

The Fifth Annual Guns and Hoses Charity Basketball Game will be at the Trenton High School gym Saturday night.

Doors will be opened at 6 o’clock, and the game begins at 6:30.

Trenton Police Chief Tommy Wright says the proceeds of the Battle of the Badges will be used for the Lieutenant Eric Lorenz Scholarship Fund, which will benefit all members of emergency services in Grundy County.

Wright adds that Lorenz was a Lieutenant with the Trenton Fire Department, and his life tragically ended in 2015.

There will be concessions and a pie in the face competition during halftime.

Wright explains that cylinders have been placed in gas stations in Trenton to collect money for the competition.

One has Wright’s picture on it, and the other has Trenton Fire Chief Brandon Gibbler’s picture.

He says whoever collects the most money will get to throw a pie in the other’s face.

Fire Chief Brandon Gibbler is optimistic the fire department will win, but Wright believes the police will win.

Each department has won two of the last four games.

Gibler says he and Lieutenant Doug Franklin will play on the fire department team Saturday night.

Wright says he will not play in the game.

