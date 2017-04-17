Annual Grundy R-V Alumni Banquet set for Saturday May 13

The 95th annual Galt-Grundy R-V Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, May 13th, at the Grundy R-V High School gym in Galt.

Doors will open for registration at 5:00 with the meal to be served at 6:00 pm. The meal will be provided by Big Bills BBQ of Hamilton.

This year the theme will be ‘The Heart of Our Foundation’. The alumni officers would like to encourage all alumni, former students, and teachers to attend. There will be time allowed at the end of evening for visiting and sharing with alumni members

The alumni association will sell raffle tickets for a quilt and Chiefs tickets to raise money for the alumni association. The drawing will be the night of the alumni banquet. Call 660-254-3017 to purchase tickets.

Donations will be accepted for the Grundy R-V Scholarship Fund.

Reservation must be made by May 1, 2017, to guarantee a meal. Reservations are $15 each and can be made by calling Shelly Searcy at 660-673-6511.

