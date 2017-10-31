Annual Green Hills Women’s Expo set for Saturday

The North Central Missouri Community Action Partnership will hold its Eighth Annual Green Hills Women’s Expo Saturday, November 4.

The event will be held in the Trenton High School gym and Commons from 9 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

Women’s Health Services Office Records Manager Linda Baugher says that the booth fees from the event go to help the Women’s Health Services program, which provides low-cost healthcare options to thousands of persons in the area. She says that as federal dollars decreased, fundraising was needed to continue to provide services. The program depends on donations from those in the communities the Community Action Partnership serves.

Baugher says there will be about 40 vendors at the expo as well as entertainment and Bailey Studio with Jon Shannon will be taking Santa portraits throughout the event.

There will be performances by Stephanie Hickman Dance Studio at 10 o’clock, a singing group at 11 o’clock, Miss Nancy’s American Gymnastics at 12:30, and another singing group at 1 o’clock.

The Women’s Expo will be free to attend.

