Annual Grandma’s Ride raises $1,600

There were 31 motorcycles and 40 participants in the second annual Grandma’s Ride in memory of four children who died in a house fire in May of 2015 in Trenton.

The motorcyclists departed at midday from Chumbley’s Bar and Grill in downtown Trenton escorted by a fire truck as they drove out of town.

During the evening, there was a meal, music, raffle, 50-50 drawing, and silent auction.

According to Cissy Wilcoxin, the event has raised $1,600 to go to the Trenton Fire Department’s efforts in teaching fire safety and prevention in school.

