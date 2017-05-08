Annual Grandma’s Ride raises $1,600

Local News May 8, 2017May 8, 2017 KTTN News
There were 31 motorcycles and 40 participants in the second annual Grandma’s Ride in memory of four children who died in a house fire in May of 2015 in Trenton.

The motorcyclists departed at midday from Chumbley’s Bar and Grill in downtown Trenton escorted by a fire truck as they drove out of town. 

During the evening, there was a meal, music, raffle, 50-50 drawing, and silent auction.

According to Cissy Wilcoxin, the event has raised $1,600 to go to the Trenton Fire Department’s efforts in teaching fire safety and prevention in school.

