Annual Chief’s Tea set for March 23

The keynote speaker has been announced for the Sixth Annual Chief’s Tea hosted by Trenton Police Chief Tommy Wright and the Green Hills Women’s Shelter.

Ali Kemp Educational Foundation founder Roger Kemp will speak at the event at the First Christian Church of Trenton March 23rd from 9 o’clock to noon.

Roger Kemp worked to bring his daughter’s murderer to justice, created a campaign adopted by law enforcement agencies across the country to post criminals’ pictures on billboards, helped create the TAKE Defense Program, and has received multiple awards and honors, including the Presidential Citizens Medal in 2010.

A breakfast will be served and a silent auction will be hosted during the Chief’s Tea. Tickets prices have been set at $25 per person or $125 for a table of six. Table sponsorships may also be purchased. Tickets may be purchased at the Green Hills Women’s Shelter website, at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center in Trenton, or by mail at Post Office Box 235 in Trenton.

Proceeds will go to the Green Hills Women’s Shelter.

