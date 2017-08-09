Annual “Battle of the Badges” set for this month at Chillicothe

The Third Annual Chillicothe Battle of the Badges will be later this month.

The Chillicothe Police Department will take on the Chillicothe Fire Department in the charity softball game on the blue field in Danner Park the evening of August 26th at 6 o’clock.

Mayor Chuck Haney will be the announcer, and Fire Chief Darrell Wright and Police Chief Rick Knouse will throw out the first pitches.

There will be concessions on site.

Free will donations for the Grand River Area Family YMCA Backpack Buddy Program will be accepted.

