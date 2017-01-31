Andy Hill to be featured speaker at Trenton Chamber Banquet

Trenton native and MU Associate Football Coach Andy Hill will be the featured speaker when the Trenton area chamber of commerce holds its annual banquet on March 3.

Missouri Pride is the theme of the event with the banquet and program to be held at the New Hope facility, 3300 Pleasant Plain, in the north part of Trenton.

Recognition will be given to the local businesses of the year as well as the pillars of the community. Other events include a live auction, 50/50 raffle, and a photo booth. The meal is a buffet style catered by Trenton HyVee. Black Silo Winery will provide the cash bar. The social time begins at 5:30 with the dinner at 6 o’clock.

Banquet tickets cost $35.00 a person, a table of eight can be reserved for $320.00.

Reservations are requested by February 24 with the Trenton area chamber of commerce.

