Ambulance stolen at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton

A man seeking medical treatment at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton was arrested Tuesday after stealing an ambulance.

Police Chief Tommy Wright of the Trenton Police Department says that at approximately 12:30 Tuesday afternoon February 20, 2018, a Grundy County ambulance was stolen while parked at Wright Memorial Hospital when a man who was seeking medical treatment at the emergency room exited the hospital, entered the ambulance and drove away.

According to Wright, the 2016 Ford F450 ambulance was later recovered by deputies with the Grundy County Sheriff’s department in a remote portion of Southeast Grundy County. Wright says that deputies located the man in the area of the ambulance and he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect is being held on a 24-hour hold in the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center while charges are being sought. The name of the individual will be released upon the filing of formal charges.

