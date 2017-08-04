Albany woman injured in crash on Highway EE

The Highway Patrol reports an Albany woman sustained minor injuries as the result of her sports utility vehicle striking an unoccupied vehicle and a house in Harrison County early Friday afternoon.

Eighty-four-year-old Elizabeth Fountain traveled south on Highway EE south of Washington Street in New Hampton when she lost consciousness due to a medical condition.

Her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road before it hit the unoccupied car parked in a driveway and the house causing both vehicles to be totaled.

EMS transported Fountain to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The Patrol reports she wore a seat belt at the time of the accident and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

