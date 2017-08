An Albany teenager was taken to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph following a DeKalb County accident Sunday afternoon five miles south of Union Star.

17-year-old Thomas Crouch received minor injuries.

The highway patrol reports he was southbound when the vehicle he was driving went off the left side of Highway 31, struck an embankment, and came to a stop. The vehicle was demolished.

The patrol said Crouch was using a safety device when the accident occurred at 3:10 pm Sunday.

