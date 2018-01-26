Albany man hurt in Andrew County crash

A man from Albany was injured in a two-vehicle accident last night in Andrew County of northwest Missouri.

The highway patrol said 76-year-old Kenneth Gillespie of Albany received moderate injuries the driver of another vehicle, 24-year-old Kaitlyn Vang of Union City had minor injuries. Both were taken to Mosiac Life Cafe of St. Joseph.

The patrol said a van driven by Gillespie was northbound and a car driven by Vang was southbound on Highway 169 at Avenue City. The car, according to troopers, attempted to turn onto Route W when the collision occurred. The report noted both vehicles ran off the road with the van overturning onto its passenger side.

The report noted Ms. Vang was using a seat belt while Gillespie was not. Both vehicles were demolished.

