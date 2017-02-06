Albany accident injures Iowa girl, life-flighted to Des Moines

A girl from Leclair, Iowa was injured in an accident that involved the car she was riding in and a Missouri Highway Patrol vehicle on Sunday in Albany. Twelve-year old Loralei Frickey was listed with serious injuries. She was taken by ambulance to Northwest Medical Center in Albany, then flown by medical helicopter to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

The driver of the car containing the injured girl was 35-year old Victoria Murphy of Leclair, Iowa. Ms. Murphy was not hurt. Neither was the state trooper, 28-year old Matthew Obert of St. Joseph.

The Highway Patrol said both cars were westbound on Highway 136 when Ms. Murphy slowed for debris in the road, and was hit from the rear. Damage was extensive to the Iowa car and moderate to the Highway Patrol vehicle.

All three people involved in the accident were using seat belts.

