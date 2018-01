A Kirksville woman and her daughter were injured Sunday night when their car went out of control on slick U.S. Highway 63, three miles north of LaPlata ran off the road and overturned.

The highway patrol said the driver, 40-year-old Crystal Hamilton, received moderate injuries and a passenger, 14-year-old Julia Haley, received minor injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The vehicle was demolished in the southern Adair County wreck.

Like this: Like Loading...