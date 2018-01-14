Agriculture updates to be held in local area

The University of Missouri Extension will hold multiple Ag Updates in the area through the end of February.

Ag Updates will be held at the Bethany Housing Authority January 24th, at the Carrollton Public Library January 31st, at the Braymer Sandwich Shop February 1st, at Hundley-Whaley Learning Discovery Center in Albany February 7th, at the Hal England Center in Princeton February 8th, in Maysville February 13th, at the First Christian Church in Gallatin February 14th, at the Worth County Fairgrounds in Grant City February 15th, at the Alexander Student Center on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton February 27th, and at BTC Bank in Chillicothe February 28th.

All of the Ag Updates will run from 8:30 in the morning to noon on their respective dates.

Contact your local county Extension office for more information.

