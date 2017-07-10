Agriculture related programs on tap tonight in Linneus and Princeton

The University of Missouri Forage Systems Research Center east of Linneus is the site of a program tonight regarding Summer annual forages.

Those attending are to learn about using Summer annual forages to extend the grazing season and as a tool for renovating pastures and hay fields.

Registration is at 6 o’clock tonight with the program starting at 6:30. The registration fee is $15.00, payable at the door and includes printed materials and a light meal.

A program called Understanding Kentucky 31 Tall Fescue Toxicosis is slated for tonight at the University of Missouri Extension office in Princeton.

The program begins at 7 o’clock and includes topics on Fescue Toxicosis, impacts on livestock, strategies to reduce the effects on animal performance, and pasture management.

