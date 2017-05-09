Agenda for upcoming Grundy R-5 Board of Education meeting includes bids

The Grundy County R-5 School District Board of Education will meet at the high school in Galt the evening of May 16 at 5:30.

The agenda includes discussion of direct deposit banking, bids for the installation of the new furnace in the new high school gym, and salaries for next school year as well as a review of bids for propane and bus fuel, milk bids, and local foods bids.

Curriculum program evaluations, seventh through 12th grade English Language Arts faculty reports, and a closed session are also on the agenda.

