Ag school to host Agriculture and Food Literacy Summit March 14

In an effort aimed at helping middle-school-aged students better understand and appreciate the food system, Northwest Missouri State University invites the public to its 2018 Agriculture and Food Literacy Summit at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 14, at the Conference Center at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.

Registration is $25 and due by Thursday, March 1. Registration may be completed online at www.nwmissouri.edu/ag/summit/.

Featured speakers will include Chris Chinn, the director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture, and a representative of the Center for Food Integrity.

Additionally, Michael Foust, the owner, and operator of The Farmhouse will lead a lunchtime conversation. The city of Maryville recently announced The Farmhouse, a farm-to-table restaurant in Kansas City, as a new restaurant tenant at the Conference Center.

The summit is sponsored by Northwest’s School of Agricultural Sciences. It is funded, in part, by a grant it received from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, as well as the Mozingo Conference Center.

