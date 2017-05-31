Advance tickets for North Central Missouri Fair carnival announced

Although the North Central Missouri Fair is two months away, KTTN and other businesses have for sale, advance tickets for use at the carnival in Trenton.

Kenny’s Funland will operate the carnival during fair week: August 1 through 5.

Officials of the North Central Missouri Fair are making an early announcement about the availability of carnival tickets.

The cost through July 31 is $18 dollars for each ticket. They are redeemable for an armband at the carnival ticket booth during fair week.

There’s a limit of one armband per night.

The tickets will cost a little more, $22, when purchased during the fair the week of August 1st.

Carnival ride tickets can be purchased during regular hours at KTTN Radio, Republican Times newspaper; Trenton MFA Agri Services; and at the following banks in Trenton: Citizens Bank and Trust, the Farmers State Bank, and the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri.

Like this: Like Loading...