Those who attend Jamesport’s Christmas Craft Show and Festival November 24th and 25th will have more area to park their vehicles near the Spillman Event Center.

Jamesport Community Association President Wayne Scott explains.

The festival will be held at the Spillman Center, the elementary school, and the high school from 9 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon both days.

