Activities on tap today at the Sullivan County Fair

Several activities will be held at the Sullivan County 4-H and FFA Fair in Milan today.

Dog show registration will begin at 9 o’clock this morning with a pee wee dog show scheduled for 10 o’clock followed by the 4-H and FFA Dog Show.

FFA exhibits arrive at 4 o’clock this afternoon with judging to begin at 6:30 this evening.

Registration for 4-H and Clover Kid building exhibits starts at 4 o’clock.

4-H conference judging begins at 4:30.

The Sullivan County Shootout trophy presentation will be at 7:30 tonight.

