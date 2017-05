The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, the Chillicothe Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Chillicothe Emergency Services Department will conduct a combined training later this month.

The training will be held at the Chillicothe High School the morning of May 25th at 10 o’clock.

It will cover how to respond to an active shooter.

The school will not be in session during the event, and there will be no threat to students or staff.

