Access 2 Independent Living Center to hold 5K run in Gallatin

Access 2 Independent Living Center will hold a 5K in Gallatin the morning of June 3.

Sign in is from 8:30 to 9 o’clock, and the race will start on the south side of the intersection of Market and Grand Streets on the square at 9 o’clock.

Access 2 Marketing and Development Director Jessica Adkins explains that the theme is Dash Through the Decades, and she encourages everyone to come dressed in attire from their favorite decade.

She says medals will be awarded to first, second, and third place runners.

She adds there is a $25 registration fee, which includes a T-shirt. Registration is due by Friday.

Adkins says individuals can register by going online to event bright.com and search Access 2 5K Decade Dash, call the office at 660-663-2423, or print off a form online at access2.org.

She says the proceeds will go toward Access 2’s Back to School Bash, which benefits needy children in Daviess County.

Adkins encourages everyone to participate.

