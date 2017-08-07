Absentee voting available until Monday afternoon in Grundy County

Seven individuals voted absentee Saturday morning regarding Tuesday’s election involving the Grundy County Nursing Home District.

The district is seeking an increase in its tax levy by 15 cents on $100 of assessed valuation for future maintenance and upkeep of Grundy County nursing home facilities and to maintain the financial stability of Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments.

If approved, the new tax rate would be 30 cents on the $100 of assessed valuation.

Sixty-eight absentee ballots have been returned to the Grundy County Clerk’s office for Tuesday’s election. Another six ballots have been requested but not yet returned.

Individuals may vote absentee at the clerk’s office Monday until 5 o’clock in the afternoon or vote at the polls on Tuesday from 6 o’clock in the morning until 7 o’clock Tuesday evening.

The nursing home district proposal is the only item on the ballot in Grundy County.

Like this: Like Loading...