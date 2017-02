The Livingston County Clerk’s Office has absentee ballots available for the April 4th municipal election.

The county clerk’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon. The office will also be open Saturday, April 1st from 8:30 in the morning to 12:30 in the afternoon.

Call the Livingston County Clerk’s Office at 660-646-8000 extension 3 for more information about the absentee voting process.

