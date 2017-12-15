Aaron Tucker to go to trial for manslaughter in Daviess County on May 24, 2018

Two days in May have been scheduled for a jury trial for a man arrested in the beating death 13 months ago of a Lock Springs resident.

26-year-old Aaron Thomas Tucker goes on trial May 24th and 25th in Daviess County on charges of involuntary manslaughter in the first degree. Authorities have reported Michael Chad Estabrook died at a hospital after a closed fist struck him in the jaw during an incident at Lock Springs.

Online court information shows Tucker’s bond was reset at $10,000 cash. A ten percent deposit will be allowed by the court under special conditions including a dusk to dawn curfew except for work.

The online court information now shows an address of Spencer, Iowa for Tucker. At the time of his arrest in November last year, he had listed a Lock Springs address.

43rd Judicial Circuit Court Judge Thomas Chapman has set a pre-trial conference for March 14 at the Daviess County Courthouse in Gallatin.

