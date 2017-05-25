A light case load in the Associate Division of circuit court

Among cases heard during the latest session of the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Thomas Kopp of Lexington admitted allegations in a probation violation report.

Probation was revoked by the court and Kopp was sentenced to one year in the Grundy County Jail. The court then suspended execution of the sentence and placed Kopp on probation for two years. Kopp is to make current and arrears payments on child support.

Galt resident Alec Noble Craig waived amended information and on a plea agreement, pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic assault in the fourth degree.

Imposition of sentence was suspended and Craig was placed on probation for two years.

A charge involving Tony Eugene Powers of Trenton was amended by the state to a misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child. Powers pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 days in the Grundy County Jail.

Credit was given for serving 18 days and Powers was remanded to serve the remaining days in custody.

