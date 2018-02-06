Crash on snow-covered road kills Norborne woman

A single-vehicle accident on Highway 10 in Ray County has taken the life of a Norborne resident.

The highway patrol reports 26-year-old Jessulyn Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. She had been thrown from an overturning car when the accident occurred just before 12 noon on Sunday. The accident report noted she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The highway patrol reports Ms. Williams was driving westbound when the car went out of control in a curve on the snow-covered road. The vehicle traveled off Highway 10 and struck an embankment. After impact, the car began rolling and came on its top in a field. The vehicle was demolished.

A passenger in a child safety device, five-year-old Zaelyn Welch of Norborne, received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Ray County Hospital in Richmond.

