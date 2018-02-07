Chillicothe student represents Livingston County 4-H and FFA in Columbia

The Missouri Association of Fairs and Festivals Public Speaking Contest is designed to develop agricultural leadership, provide for member participation in agricultural public speaking activities, and stimulate interest in leadership and citizenship.

Contestants may choose any current subject for their speeches, which is of an agricultural character relating to county fairs and which is of general interest to the public.

Liberty Cox represented the Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair at this contest held January 26, 2017, in Columbia, Missouri.

