9-year-old girl struck and killed by train in Marceline

The name of a girl struck and killed by a train in Marceline Monday night has been released.

Highway Patrol Troop B Public Information Officer Eric Brown reports nine-year-old Katawna Clay was alone on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks near Lake Street when she was struck by the train around 7:30 Clay was pronounced dead at the scene.

He notes investigation so far shows the incident was an accident and is still being investigated. Brown says the accident does not meet the Highway Patrol’s criteria for a crash because it did not happen at a railroad crossing or on a public street.

The Marceline Police and Fire Departments, as well as the Linn County Ambulance and Coroner, assisted the Highway Patrol.

