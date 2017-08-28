9 of 130 properties sell at delinquent tax sale at Grundy County Courthouse

Just nine properties sold this morning during the annual delinquent tax sale held at the Grundy County Courthouse.

Collectively, the nine parcels generated $2.987.35 in tax revenue. The largest amount paid was $1,999.78 for a property within Trenton Township. A total of 130 properties were offered in the 10 am tax sale.

The list included properties being offered for first, second, and third sale plus those that have gone beyond three years in having taxes unpaid. The public can submit a bid for any of 30 locations in Grundy County that have been on the delinquent tax list for more than three years.

Contact the collector-treasurers office, second floor of the Courthouse, to review that list.

