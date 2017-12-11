77-year-old Livingston County woman accused of hindering prosecution

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a woman accused of hindering prosecution when authorities last week went to her home at Avalon in search of her son.

77-year-old Edith Mae Hines is charged with a felony of hindering prosecution by allegedly denying the presence of 40-year-old Lee Alvin Hines even though officials believed they had strong evidence to show otherwise. Ms. Hines also was arrested on a probation violation warrant on an original charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Her bonds total $10,000 cash and she is to appear December 20th in Associate Division of Livingston County circuit court on the charge of hindering prosecution.

Lee Hines was taken into custody last Monday on an alleged probation violation warrant. His original charge was endangering the welfare of a child. He is scheduled for a probation violation hearing Tuesday, December 12 in Division One of the circuit court.

Hines and his mother were held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail at Pattonsburg.

Like this: Like Loading...