$70,000 worth of cocaine found inside Jamaican beef patties

(UPI) — A passenger traveling from Jamaica to new York was found to be carrying a box of Jamaican beef patties filled with four pounds of cocaine.

U. S. Customs and Border Protection seized 12 duct-taped packages filled with $70,000 of cocaine from inside the box of beef patties at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

“This seizure demonstrates the vigilance and dedication demonstrated daily by CBP officers at JFK, in keeping these prohibited and dangerous narcotics off the streets of our communities,” said Robert E. Perez, director of field operations for Customs and Border Protection in New York.

Customs and Border Protection officials seized the passenger, Chantal Alecia Bedward, and discovered the cocaine after piercing one of the duct-taped packages during an examination in a private search room.

Bedward was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations after being arrested for the importation of a controlled substance.

She will face federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

