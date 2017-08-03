6-year-old boy hit by car in Harris

An accident yesterday afternoon in Harris has injured a young boy when he was struck by a car backing up.

The incident happened at 4 o’clock Wednesday on private property in Harris.

The highway patrol reports six-year-old Collin Pendergraft of Allerton, Iowa was first taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan and later flown by LifeFlight Eagle to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with moderate injuries.

Authorities said the youth was behind a car that was backing to the north when he was hit. The car was driven by 28-year-old Daniel Pendergraft also of Allerton, Iowa.

The highway patrol was assisted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.

