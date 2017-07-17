6 injured, including 3 children, in crash on I-35

Six residents of Bethany and Kearney, three of them children, received injuries early Sunday evening in a southbound Interstate 35 accident in Clay County.

The highway patrol listed injuries as minor for all occupants, each of whom was transported by ambulance to the Liberty Hospital.

Those injured from Bethany were 42-year-old Lori Pottorff, 11-year-old Lilly Pottorff, and 9-year-old Max Pottorff.

Those injured from Kearney were 28-year-old Daniel Rausch, 27-year-old Kathryn Rausch, and 9-year-old Karson Harris.

The highway patrol reports the crash occurred at 5:45 pm Sunday when the vehicle driven by Mrs. Pottorff attempted to avoid stopped traffic and traveled off the right side of the road, struck a guard rail, then returned to the road, and struck the rear of the pickup operated by Rausch.

Both vehicles were demolished and all occupants were using safety equipment.

