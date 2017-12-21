6 injured in crash at intersection south of Bucklin

The Highway Patrol reports injuries ranged from minor to moderate for six people injured Tuesday evening when two vehicles collided at a Linn County intersection. All were taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital.

The accident at 6:15 in the evening occurred at the junction of Highway 36 and Missouri Highway 129 one mile south of Bucklin.

Involved in the accident was a car driven by 72-year-old Judy Dinneen of Bucklin and a van driven by 47-year-old Cheri Allen of Brookfield. Dinneen and a passenger, 90-year-old John Dinneen, received moderate injuries with Allen and three others receiving minor injuries. Those passengers were 65-year-old Joseph Slater, 24-year-old Racheal Adams, and 20-year-old Jesse Adams, all of Brookfield. All were reported to be wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Officers noted the southbound car driven by Judy Dinneen attempted to cross westbound lanes of U.S. 36 and apparently pulled into the path of the Allen van. Extensive damage was reported to both vehicles.

Assisting Highway Patrol troopers were the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, Marceline Police, as well as Marceline and Bucklin fire departments.

