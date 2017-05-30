58th Humphreys School Reunion attracts 40 individuals

Forty individuals participated in the 58th Humphreys School Reunion Saturday evening.

The class of 1957 was in charge of the activities.

Janice Berry recognized those present and those who died recently. Charles Crowdis was a member of the oldest class present and Marilyn Shipley asked trivia questions.

During the business meeting, the group decided to buy two folding tables and to look for a United States flag for the school gym.

Elaine Burchett was appointed to be an additional signature on the alumni checking account.

Those present took up an offering to help with expenses for next year’s celebration.

Barnes Greenhouse of Trenton donated planters for table decorations.

A drawing was held to give away the planters at the end of the meeting.

