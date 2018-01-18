548th Transportation Company member loses all belongings in a fire

The National Guard’s 548th Transportation Company of Trenton reports one of its soldiers lost his belongings in a fire Wednesday.

The Transportation Company notes anyone wishing to help Sergeant Devon Hand and his family may donate clothes. Clothing sizes are listed as men’s 32/34 pants and a large shirt, women’s size 5 pants and medium shirt, boys size 10 husky pants, boys size 12 pants, and boys medium (10/12) shirts.

Items can be left at the Trenton or Chillicothe Armory for the family to pick up.

The 548th Transportation Company expresses appreciation to the community in advance for any help given to the family in its time of need.

