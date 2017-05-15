50 years later, Missouri cave mystery of 3 boys lingers

HANNIBAL, Mo. (AP) – Fifty years later, the mystery lingers about what happened to three boys who vanished after they were said to be exploring caves in Mark Twain’s hometown of Hannibal, Missouri.

The Hannibal Courier-Post (http://bit.ly/2ptQydR ) reports the boys were never seen again after May 10, 1967, when they set off into the caves, much as they had in search of adventures like Twain characters Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn.

Since then, speculation has swirled around the Mississippi River town about 14-year-old Craig Dowell, 13-year-old Joey Hoag, and 10-year-old Billy Hoag after they reportedly entered the sprawling Murphy’s Cave complex.

Some wonder if they even entered the cave, or whether they ran away or were abducted. Others surmise they might’ve become trapped in another cave as a result of a highway’s construction.

Information from: Hannibal Courier-Post, http://www.hannibal.net

Like this: Like Loading...