5 injured in nightclub shooting in southeast Missouri

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Five people remain hospitalized after a weekend shooting at a nightclub in the southeast Missouri town of Caruthersville.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat (http://bit.ly/2lBdVQx ) reports that the shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. Sunday at Club Envy. Police are searching for a suspect but no arrests have been made.

Authorities have not released information about the severity of the wounds, or disclosed a motive for the shooting, saying only that it occurred during an altercation. The patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, Caruthersville police, and the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

