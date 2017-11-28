5 hurt in crash at Novinger intersection

The Highway Patrol reports five individuals from Novinger sustained injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Novinger Tuesday morning.

A sports utility vehicle driven by 37-year-old Anika Downing was stopped at a crosswalk to unload passengers at the intersection of Missouri 149 and Missouri Avenue when 72-year-old Gary Millhouse’s SUV hit Downing’s in the rear.

The Patrol reports Downing was the only person wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

An ambulance transported him to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with moderate injuries. Downing’s passengers 10-year-old Joshua Downing, 14-year-old Terry Sima, and 12-year-old Paige Vandusen were also transported by ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center with what the Patrol called minor injuries. The Patrol reports Millhouse received minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Department and Adair County Ambulance assisted at the scene.

