400 take part in trick-or-treat activities at Rock Barn in Trenton

Organizers report that an estimated 400 kids went through the trick or treat night activities last evening at the Trenton Rock Barn.

The annual event was sponsored by the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce and Trenton Chamber Ambassadors.

Kids dressed up in costume there was a table decorating contest among host businesses and organizations.

First place was won by Sunnyview Nursing Home. Second place went to Washed Away Laundry and Wild Onion Cafe. Third place in the decorated table judged went to Doodlebug’s Day Care.

There were approximately 35 booths at last nights event.

Like this: Like Loading...