4-year-old dies in Wednesday afternoon horse-drawn wagon accident

Grundy County authorities are investigating an accident Wednesday afternoon in which a young girl fell from a horse-drawn wagon.

The four-year-old child was taken by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton where she was pronounced dead.

Grundy County Coroner Dwayne Slater explained the operator of a spring buck board wagon was backing it up when the child fell off and landed on the ground. The accident happened on Northeast 48th Avenue, which is a gravel road northeast of Tindall, around 2 o’clock Wednesday. Authorities report the girls home was nearby.

By state law, Slater said a child fatality review board will convene once all reports about the accident and the death become final. He estimated that would be in a few weeks.

Besides the coroner, members of a child fatality review board include the prosecutor, sheriff, police chief, juvenile officer, ambulance supervisor, and representatives of the county health department and family services.

Slater said no foul play is suspected – calling the investigation by himself and the sheriff’s office routine.

Slater declined to release the name of the four-year-old girl but quoted her family as saying she was with what they called old-fashioned German Baptists.

