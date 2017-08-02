4 transported to Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received court orders to transport the following individuals to the Missouri Department of Corrections to serve a sentence or attend an in-house program:
Timothy Anderson, 62, Dawn – Probation Violation – DWI – CODS
Donald Korona, 42, Buckner – Possession of Controlled Substance – 5 years
Tiffany L. Midgyett, 27, Chillicothe Probation Violation – Distribution of Controlled Substance – 10 years
Casey Ousley, 31, Rolla Probation Violation – Possession Controlled Substance – 5 years