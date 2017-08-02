4 transported to Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences

Local News August 2, 2017 KTTN News
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received court orders to transport the following individuals to the Missouri Department of Corrections to serve a sentence or attend an in-house program:

Timothy Anderson, 62, Dawn –         Probation Violation – DWI – CODS

Donald Korona, 42, Buckner   –         Possession of Controlled Substance – 5 years

Tiffany L. Midgyett, 27, Chillicothe    Probation Violation – Distribution of Controlled Substance – 10 years

Casey Ousley, 31, Rolla                    Probation Violation – Possession Controlled Substance – 5 years

