4 months later, still no prescription monitoring in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A prescription drug monitoring program for Missouri, the last holdout for a program aimed at curbing opioid abuse, is still not operational, nearly four months after Gov. Eric Greitens signed an executive order to establish it.

The head of the state agency that will oversee the plan told the Kansas City Star that it’s just a matter of finalizing the contract with the company that will supply the data. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services director Randall Williams says that as soon as the contract is finalized by the Missouri Office of Administration, his agency will implement the drug monitoring program.

But when Greitens announced the executive order in St. Louis in July, Williams said it could be up and running within a month.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

