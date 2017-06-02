4 injured in one-vehicle crash near Meadville

The Highway Patrol reports four individuals sustained minor injuries as the result of a one-vehicle accident in Linn County Thursday afternoon.

Thirty-two-year-old Lena Williams of Meadville drove south on Route Y when she failed to negotiate a curve one mile east of Meadville.

The vehicle ran off the east side of the road and struck and embankment, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

Williams and her passengers, 10-year-old Jaylin Williams of Kansas City, Missouri and 12-year-old Roger Nickell of Independence, were transported to Pershing Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

A private vehicle transported passenger 11-year-old Emma Stevens of Meadville to the same hospital.

The Patrol reports that Stevens did not wear a seat belt during the accident, while the others did.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

