4 injured in crash west of Moberly

Four people were injured, including two from Brookfield, in an accident late yesterday afternoon two miles west of Moberly.

Drivers of a van and of a pickup were listed by the highway patrol as 20-year-old Austin York of Moberly and 24-year-old Austin Campbell of Clifton Hill. Two passengers in the York vehicle were 19-year-old Beulah Foster Redden and 20-year-old Paige Greenway, both of whom are from Brookfield.

Both women, as well as Austin Campbell, were taken to the University MedicalCenter in Columbia. The highway patrol reported injuries as serious for Paige Greenway and moderate for Beulah Foster Redden and Austin Campbell. The report showed minor injuries for Austin York who was to seek his own medical treatment.

Highway patrol troopers stated the westbound van apparently turned into the path of the eastbound pickup truck and both vehicles were demolished in the 5 pm wreck on Tuesday in Randolph County Route JJ.

The report noted only Beulah Redden Foster was using a seat belt.

