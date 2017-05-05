4 in arrest report from Grundy County Sheriff

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of four men Wednesday on unrelated charges.

Nineteen-year-old Colby Weaver of Trenton was arrested on the felony charge of first-degree sexual abuse.

His bond is $25,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court May 9th.

Weaver was already in custody in Grundy County on a prior charge.

Twenty-five-year-old John Jackson Millar of Humphreys was arrested for failure to appear.

His bond is $15,000 cash or corporate surety, and he is scheduled for division one of circuit court May 11th.

Millar was originally charged with the felony of operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license.

Fifty-year-old Ronald Dryer of Kirksville was arrested in Carroll County on the felony charge of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

His bond is $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court May 9th.

Court documents accuse Dryer of knowingly possessing a 2007 Jeep Liberty without the consent of the owner.

Forty-two-year-old Michael Burns of Odessa was arrested on the felony charge of non-support with total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under the support order. He was transported by Lafayette County.

His bond is $4,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court May 9th.

Court documents accuse Burns of failing to provide adequate support for his minor child without good cause, with a total arrearage of $3,662 as of March 31st.

