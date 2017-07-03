4-H National Shooting Sports Championships results

Hannah Persell returned home Friday from the 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska.
During the months of September and October 2016, Hannah attended three weekends of state recurve archery team tryouts with other youth from across the state. The four youth with the top scores were chosen as the state team to represent Missouri at the National Championships. State team practices were held in Columbia from November 2016 through June 2017.
During the National Championships which began Sunday, June 25th, Hannah, and the other archery competitors competed in three different archery contests: Field archery, FITA archery (Federation of International Target Archery), and 3D archery. Each of these different archery contests were held on a different day of the championships. The Missouri Recurve Archery Team consisting of Hannah Persell, Evan Baker, Brandon Allen, and Kristine Malone received first place in each of the three contests. They also received overall first place recurve archery team.
The overall results for the other eight Missouri shooting sports teams are as follows: Small bore rifle – 6th place team, Small bore pistol – 8th place team, shotgun – 19th place team, muzzleloading – 3rd place team, hunting and outdoor skills – 1st place team, compound archery – 7th place team, air rifle – 6th place team, and air pistol – 1st place team.
Hannah is also a National 4-H Shooting Sports Ambassador. During the final day of awards, Hannah was given the opportunity to emcee the awards for this national event with fellow North Missouri Ambassador Leevi Walker.