4-H National Shooting Sports Championships results

During the National Championships which began Sunday, June 25th, Hannah, and the other archery competitors competed in three different archery contests: Field archery, FITA archery (Federation of International Target Archery), and 3D archery. Each of these different archery contests were held on a different day of the championships. The Missouri Recurve Archery Team consisting of Hannah Persell, Evan Baker, Brandon Allen, and Kristine Malone received first place in each of the three contests. They also received overall first place recurve archery team.