The Livingston and Grundy County Youth Civic Leaders Summit Team will host the Northwest Region 4-H Fall Fun Night Saturday, November 18.

The community service event will be held at Crowder State Park west of Trenton from 4 o’clock that afternoon to 8 o’clock that night. There will be a campfire, dancing, leadership games, and food.

Admission is two canned food items or $2.

Contact 4-H Specialist Shaun Murphy at 660-646-0811 or at [email protected] for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...